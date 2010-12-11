Are You Seriously Shocked That Obama Isn't A Fighter?

Photo: The White House

Apparently Democrats are shocked that Obama hasn’t been more combative with the GOP.Hedge fund managers and Obama donor Art Lipson told the LA Times: “He’s got many great qualities, but he is not a fighter,”



Lipson says he won’t be actively supporting the President in 2012.

We’re really confused though. We watched the election of 2008, and we distinctly remember Obama making a really big point about being being bi-partisan, and trying to change the tone in Washington DC, and not being confrontational.

That’s part of why people liked him.

Then he came to DC, passed a huge stimulus bill, passed a huge overhaul of healthcare, and a huge overhaul of Wall Street.

And now his base is shocked that he compromised on the tax deal, after he told everyone that compromise was his style? It doesn’t make any sense.

