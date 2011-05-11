Are You Riding The Rare Earth Metals Boom?

Photo: NASA

Molycorp shares are down big today, nearly 7%, ahead of the company’s earnings release. Its shares have traded wildly in the last year, surging 570% over the last 12-months.In late 2010, a rare earth metals ETF was released to take advantage of the market’s interest in the industry (REMX). Fortunately for those invested in REMX, shares haven’t fallen along with the sharp decline in Molycorp, and are only down 0.04%.



Today’s Molycorp earnings release could be huge. Expectations are for EPS of $0.10 for its Q1. Important to watch if you’re invested in Molycorp, and of the industry’s other big names, or rare earth metals ETFs.

Check out why everyone is so bullish on rare earth metals >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.