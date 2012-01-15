Are You Ready For Sexy Pepper Spray Cop Perfume?

None of this is going to make any sense whatsoever, but here goes: Social forum provider CrowdGather is launching a unisex perfume, Erox, made of human pheromones that purport to induce sexual arousal in both men and women.



The niche-interest social networking company believes it should branch into the fragrance business because Erox “actually makes people more social” (geddit?).

To market the perfume, Crowdgather has hired former America’s Top Model and occasional reality TV participant Adrianne Curry to star in ads. This one (right) shows her dressed in a “sexy pepper spray cop” outfit, inspired by the police officer at U.C. Davis who casually doused Occupy protesters with orange irritant.

It gets better.

The company has also published a small comic in which Curry helps the original, mustachioed Pepper Spray Cop disperse a protesting crowd. The activists won’t leave, but after Curry casually sprays them with Erox they are overcome by passion and forget what they were complaining about.

If you look closely at the second to last panel of the cartoon, you’ll spot Pepper Spray Cop engaged in a cologne-induced gay kiss.

So, just to recap: it’s a fragrance with a social networking theme being advertised by Adrianne Curry in an Occupy Wall Street spoof.

How did this idea ever make it out of the conference room?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.