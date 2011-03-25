Are You Ready For Earth Hour 2011?

Earth Hour, the World Wildlife Fund’s annual call for people to go one hour without using non-essential electricity, kicks of this Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 PM (in each local time zone).



The fifth iteration of the event promises to be the biggest yet.

What started in Sydney, Australia in 2007 as a modest stand against global warming has since grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Last year 4,616 cities in 128 countries took part in Earth Hour.

This year, thousands of cities in 131 countries and territories have already pledged their support with more jumping on board each day.

Major landmarks around the world are scheduled to go dark Saturday night; the impressive list already includes:

• The Burj Khafka, Dubai, UAE

• Times Square, New York, USA

• Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

• Opera House, Sydney, Australia

• Royal Palace, Thailand

Even Davis Station in Antarctica will go dark, ensuring that participation is spread across all seven continents.

Interested in learning more about Earth Hour? Click here to see what it’s all about.

