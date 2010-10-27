Are You Ready For A Year Without The NBA?

Photo: Washington Post

The 2011 NBA season tips off tonight when the Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics. It’s everyone’s first look at the biggest free agent signing of the summer. That’s right 7-foot-1, 330-pound Shaquille O’Neal plays his first game for the Celtics.But seriously, for all the things the NBA has going for it – a summer of heightened fan interest, a surplus of youthful superstars, rejuvenated franchises in New York and Chicago, and stacked teams in markets big (Los Angeles) and small (Oklahoma City) – there’s trouble waiting on the horizon.



The current collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of this season and negotiations towards a new one have already gotten ugly.

David Stern has said NBA teams lose more than $350 million annually. To compensate for the losses he has proposed player salary cuts of $750-800 million. “That’s our story and we’re sticking to it,” Stern has said.

Meanwhile, player rep Billy Hunter has countered that if the NBA does stick by that story, “it will inevitably result in a lockout and the cancellation of part or all of the 2011-2012 season.”

