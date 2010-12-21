Are You Ready For A "Trainwreck"?

Photo: AP

After practicing at TCF Bank Stadium on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe declared the field “unplayable” and said that anyone who hits their head on the frozen ground during tonight’s Monday Night Football game will get a concussion.Workers have spent the last week clearing snow from the frozen turf on the campus of the University of Minnesota, since the roof of the Metrodome collapsed under heavy snow on December 12.



But Kluwe said that the field was still frozen solid and attempts to thaw it with tarps and hot air have not worked. Kluwe also said that tonight’s game will be a “trainwreck.” (Kluwe was asked to stop tweeting about the game after that and went back to playing World of Warcraft.)

Even though it’s an outdoor stadium in Minnesota, the park was never intended to be used this late in the year, as the college football season usually ends before Thanksgiving.

In a season full of PR disasters for the NFL — particularly when it comes to unnecessary player injuries — the league better hope that Kluwe’s prophecy doesn’t come true. ESPN has been promoting the unique nature of this outdoor game all week and what should be a fun novelty event could easily turn into a nightmare, if someone gets hurt.

The one saving grace? There could be as much as eight inches of snowfall today that could at least cushion some of the blows.

