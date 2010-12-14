Are You Ready For A Rematch Of That Marathon Tennis Match?

Photo: Wimbledon

The Hopman Cup, a New Year’s tennis tournament in Australia, will fortuitously feature a rematch between Nicolas Mahut and John Isner, the two participants in the longest tennis match ever, a 183-game slugfest at Wimbledon last July.Tournament organisers added Mahut, of France, to the tournament yesterday, when an injury forced countrymate Gail Monfils out of competition.



The tournament features one male and one female from eight different nations. Each meeting between nations consists of a men’s singles match, a women’s singles match, and a mixed doubles match.

