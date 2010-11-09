Are You In Line For A Windows 7 Phone?

Photo: Microsoft via Twitter

Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 phones go on sale today at AT&T stores.Are you in line to buy one? So far, we haven’t seen any evidence of iPhone-like lines. But maybe you’re in the middle of one?



Send us a photo of your Windows Phone 7 line to [email protected] with your location and we’ll publish it.

In the meantime, here’s a gag shot that someone posted earlier this morning. “Huge line at the ATT store for Windows phone 7 launch,” Epidemike tweets, attaching this photo of… no one in line.

He adds later, “I was FIRST to get the Samsung Focus in Wayne nj. Nice!”

Photo: Epidemike via TwitPic

UPDATE: Reader Nick Wilson, CTO of Break Media, sends this in: “Beverly centre, Los Angeles. I’m the only person here :(“

