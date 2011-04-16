Are You Hotter Than Bieber? Find Out With The World's Vainest iPhone App

Rachel Mansur

TGIF. What better day to take a break from the week’s dwindling grind? Below, a video demo plus instructions for indulging in a little tech-aided vanity during your next water cooler hiatus. An iPhone is necessary, so if you don’t have one, find a co-worker stat.

1. Buy & Download.
Visit the iTunes store and squander $4.99 on the Vanity iPhone app. (Yes, pretty pricey)

2. Record & Measure.

2. Record & Measure.
Snap a photo with your iPhone’s camera, and correctly place your vanity dots. For the most “accurate” results, make sure you check out the app’s dot placement instructions beforehand.

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

3. Share.
Did you fare surprisingly well? Then brag about it. Vanity lets you share your score card via Facebook, Myspace, Hotmail, Gmail, and yahoo.

Below, a selection of 10 celebs arranged in order of attractiveness according to the Vanity app. How did you measure up? Hopefully you beat out Iggy…but good luck with Adriana. Comment below.

Iggy Pop—6.4/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Lady Gaga—7.6/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Justin Bieber—7.9/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Robert Pattinson—8.0/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Brad Pitt—8.3/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Kim Kardashian—8.6/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Justin Timberlake—8.7/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Mila Kunis—9.1/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Angelina Jolie—9.2/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

Adriana Lima—9.4/10

Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World's Vainest iPhone App

More on gauging attractiveness with technology:

  • Echoisms: How to Measure Your Own Attractiveness.

 

Via Are You Hotter than Bieber? Measure Now with the World’s Vainest iPhone App on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.