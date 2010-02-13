AOL Reunion Party!

Ex-AOLer Jason Munson is hosting a party for fellow alumni and current employees next Wednesday (2/18) at Jackson’s Restaurant in Reston, Virginia.



The bar opens at 6 P.M., and “out-of-towners” are “always welcome!”

You coming?

According to the EventBrite page (where you can RSVP), these people are:

Missy (Melberger) Cassell, Sr. Mgr, Brand Advertising, Capital One AOL Start and End Date: Feb 00 – Dec 06

Kristina Alafoginis Vedder, Sr. Project Manager, Corporate Executive Board AOL Start and End Date: March 2001 – December 2009

John Amico, Sr. System Administrator, AOL Inc. AOL Start and End Date: Nov 2003 – Present

ReShon Anderson, Owner/Founder, Angel Handbags Website: http://www.angelhandbags.com AOL Start and End Date: July 2003 – February 2007

ChyeLan Arcomona, Software QA Engineer, AOL Advertising AOL Start and End Date: AOL start date: Dec-17-2001 AOL end date: Jan-1-2010

Chris Armstrong, Not sure yet ;-), Looking! AOL Start and End Date: 2000-03-20 to 2010-01-13

Lon Arowesty, Lon, HRSecretShopper AOL Start and End Date: 6/96 1/2010

Kelli Audibert, Senior Producer, VeriSign AOL Start and End Date: April 2001 – December 2006

Roger Awad, na, na AOL Start and End Date: 1996-2004

Carol Baccari, Technical Manager, AOL, Core Financial Systems AOL Start and End Date: Nov 1997-Feb 2010

Delores Backus, Product Manager, Looking AOL Start and End Date: 08/02 – 01/10

sherin baday, Marketing Manager, Sage AOL Start and End Date: don’t remember

Les Baer, Managing Director, gShare, LLC AOL Start and End Date: 9/95-10/05

Levena Bailey, VP, IT Security, AOL AOL Start and End Date: Start: 12/29/95 End: 4/13/10

Katherine Baradaran, Senior Vice President, Persaud Companies, Inc. AOL Start and End Date: 2000 – 2004

Michaela Barnes, Director, VeriSign AOL Start and End Date: 4/98-12/06

Bruce Baron, Software Develper, Enterra Solutions AOL Start and End Date: 1998-2004

Koren Barwis, Program Director, AOL AOL Start and End Date: June 2000-present

Stephanie Bavaro, Project & Process Director, TBC Website: http:/ http://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanieb AOL Start and End Date: 15-Oct-2001 though 28-June-2008

Roy Ben-Yoseph AOL Start and End Date: 07/00 – 11/09

Tom Bendien, Account Manager, Core BTS AOL Start and End Date: 12/1/2004 end 4/6/2007

Judy Bennett, Sr. Project Manager, Consona CRM Website: http://www.consona.com AOL Start and End Date: Jan 2002 – Feb 2007

Anne Bentley, Founder, SocialBuzzPR LLC AOL Start and End Date: 1996 – 2009

Julie Bethke, Art Director, Insert Next Gig Here AOL Start and End Date: 05/2005 – 01/2010

Brian Black, Senior Database Administrator, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 03/01/1995 – 01/13/2010

Marc Blackwood, President, Preston Crown Properties, Inc. AOL Start and End Date: Jan 1994 thru Feb 2050

Alex Blauvelt, Sr Network Engineer, NeuStar Website: http://www.neustar.biz AOL Start and End Date: November 1999 – December 2009

John Bracken, Sr. Director, Business Developement, AOL AOL Start and End Date: May 2004

Dan Bradley, Principal Systems Engineer, Neustar AOL Start and End Date: 7/1/2996 1/15/2010

Jane Bradshaw, Sr. Manager, AOL / Advertising Technologies AOL Start and End Date: March, 1995 – Present

Brent Brown, Consultant, Self-Employed AOL Start and End Date: 6/20/2009 – 12/31/2007

Jon Burns, Director, Site Solutions, Gannett Website: http://www.gannettdigital.com AOL Start and End Date: 9/97 – 11/00, 12/01 – 12/06

Paul Busick, Job Seeker, Busick, Inc. AOL Start and End Date: 2002-2010

pj camp malik, design manager, eightshapes AOL Start and End Date: 9/1999-12/2006 & 5/2008-1/2010

gerry campbell, CEO, Collecta.com AOL Start and End Date: June ’01 – July ’06

Dean Canellos, Director, Real Magnet AOL Start and End Date: 9/98-12/07

Andrea Caruso, Sr. Director, Corporate Executive Board AOL Start and End Date: March 2004 – May 2006

Bill Casola, Director, BAE Systems AOL Start and End Date: 2000-2007

Rosa Castellon, Project Manager, AOL Inc., AOL Start and End Date: 11/01/99-01/13/10

Sabrina Cellarosi, NA, NA AOL Start and End Date: Dec. 1999- April 2006

Cindi Chacon, Manager, Aol. AOL Start and End Date: July 2003 – January 2010

Ajay Chadha, Director, AOL AOL Start and End Date: Feb 7, 2000 – present

Lawrence Chan, QA, N/A AOL Start and End Date: 2000 – 2010

Will Choi, N/A, N/A AOL Start and End Date: 12/1/1999-1/1/2010

Kathleen Christiansen, Senior Manager, Customer Value Partners AOL Start and End Date: Jan 2000 – Aug 2005

Mike Clark, Program Manager, SA-TECH AOL Start and End Date: 01041996 02282008

John Clarkson, Director of Design, AIM Product Design Group (ret), AOL AOL Start and End Date: 7/22/03 – 1/15/2010

Amy Clem, Recruiter, New Executive Recruiters AOL Start and End Date: 2/98-12/07

Anita Colvard, Ex-Software Engineer, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 1995-2010

Alison Connard, Campaign Manager, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 1.14.08 to present

Jen Consalvo, Co-Founder, Shiny Heart Ventures Website: http://thankfulfor.com AOL Start and End Date: April 1996 – November 2008

Giovanni Cordova, Consultant, Accenture Website: http://accenture.com AOL Start and End Date: 1/2/2002 – 5/1/2007

Michael Crider, Director of Business Development, Siteworx Website: http://www.siteworx.com AOL Start and End Date: 01/95-06/97 03/02-12/05

Iris Culpepper, IT Service Manager, Compugain AOL Start and End Date: 1998 – 2009

Michael Cummins, Chief, C & B, TMC Inc. AOL Start and End Date: September 8, 2004 November 20, 2009

Brian Cutler, Principal Software Engineer, AOL,Inc./Configuration Management AOL Start and End Date: Start: 12/18/1995 End 1/13/2010

Larry Cynkin, CTO, Honesty Online AOL Start and End Date: 1-1998 to 9-2001

Vijaya Dasika, Senior Software Engineer, AOL Inc., AOL Start and End Date: Start Date: 9/16/2002 End Date: 1/13/2010

A. Michael Davis, Assistant Vice President, HR, Chubb & Son AOL Start and End Date: Dec 2003 – Dec 2007

Michael DeLaCruz, Software QA Engineer, none Website: http://www.linkedin.com/in/mikedelacruz AOL Start and End Date: Jan. 2003 to Jan. 2010

Michael DelNegro, Principal Database Administrator, AOL AOL Start and End Date: Jan 2006 – Present

Carlos deMoraes, Software Engineer, Snappcloud, Inc AOL Start and End Date: 2/2004-11/2006

Mitchell Derman, Vice President, Hill & Knowlton AOL Start and End Date: 06/2003 to 11/2006

David DeSilva, Sr Manager, Program Mgt, Sapient – Government Services AOL Start and End Date: Dec 2002 – Dec 2006

Craig Despeaux, Sr. Engineer, Verisign AOL Start and End Date: 1997-2002

Pradip Dhaduk, Sr. Technical Manager, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 5/21/2001 to 01/13/2010

Toan Do, Engineer, Google AOL Start and End Date: 2000 – 2005

Kristine Dresser, Project Coordinator, Self AOL Start and End Date: 2003 – 2007

Mary Duncan, Product Director, WhoRunsGov.com Website: http://www.whorunsgov.com AOL Start and End Date: 2001 – 2006

Joe Dunn, DBA, Alion Science & Technology AOL Start and End Date: 11/96-6/04

Karin Eanes, Tech Director, AOL AOL Start and End Date: Karin: 8/99-Present Tom: 8/98 – 1/10

Karin & Tom Eanes, Tech Director, AOL AOL Start and End Date: Karin: 8/99-Present Tom: 8/98 – 1/10

Mary Fabro, Product Manager, ARC AOL Start and End Date: July 2005 til October 2007

Jared farber, Director, In between AOL Start and End Date: Aug 1999 – Jan 2010

Fran Feldman, Culinary Manager, Williams-Sonoma Stores, Inc. AOL Start and End Date: May 15, 1995 — February 15, 2007

Pablo Feliciano, soft. engineer, publishing AOL Start and End Date: 20/24/03

John Finity, Systems Administrator, Former AOL AOL Start and End Date: 9/07 – 1/14/10

Charlie Fink, Grand Poobah, Charlie Company Website: http://quoteoftheweek.com AOL Start and End Date: 12/95 – 6/99

Heather Flaherty, HR Business Partner Director, Freddie Mac AOL Start and End Date: 5/04-5/06

Isabel Fleenor, Technical Project Manager, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 2/17/2003

Izzy Fleischer, None, None AOL Start and End Date: Dec 2005 thru Mar 2009

Brenda Friborg, Technical Manager, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 7/11/2005 – Present

Chuck Gafvert, VP, Ad Systems Dev, AOL Inc AOL Start and End Date: 11/11/96 to present

Kim Galway, Pr. Technical Product Manager, Unemployed AOL Start and End Date: 5/17/1999 – 1/1/2010

Shilpa Garg, Lead QA Analyst, Datatel AOL Start and End Date: 09/2002 to 12/2009

Mike Gattos, COO, Croix Connect, Inc Website: http://www.croixconnect.com AOL Start and End Date: 1996 – 2008

Meg Geisler, Project Manager, Wyle Information Systems AOL Start and End Date: 12/15/03 – 1/1/10

Paul Gernhardt, Photographer/CEO, The Gernhardt Management Group, LLC Website: http://www.PaulOnline.com AOL Start and End Date: 9/1/1986-12/31/99

Steve Gibson, Principal QA Engineer, AOL AOL Start and End Date: 11.15.99 – Current

Lisa Giglio, Manager, Pharmacy Network Operations, Mirixa Corporation AOL Start and End Date: 6/2000 – 6/2006

Jean-Luc Girard, Principal Visual Designer, Perfect Sense Digital AOL Start and End Date: 2003-2010

Surendra Goel, VP Of Engineerting, StreameSage Inc, A Comcast Co. Website: http://streamsage.com AOL Start and End Date: 1998-2001

Aaron Gold, Division Business Manager, Parsons Corporation AOL Start and End Date: 5/1998 – 5/2006

Megan Griffith, Owner/Director, Flow Yoga Website: http://gowithityoga.com AOL Start and End Date: 11/99-9/06

David Guyton, President, Direct Motorsport International, LLC Website: http://www.dmi-sport.com AOL Start and End Date: 4/1994 – 4/2005

Anjela Hansley, Subcontracts Leader, CSC

AOL Start and End Date: May 2004 – October 2007

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.