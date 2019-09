‘s iPad is just days away from launching. The early adopters have already signed up for theirs, but will you?



We’re curious if our readers will actually purchase an iPad. Please let us know by answering the poll below and weigh in with why or why not in the comments.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.