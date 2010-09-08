Are You Facebook, Google, Microsoft, or Apple?

Tristan Louis, an internet technology veteran and tech reporter, has an interesting series of posts over at his blog, TNL.net. He divides the entire tech industry into four different kinds of companies based on the models established by Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple.



He writes:

The big 4 in the tech world have different profile and every other company seems to be following one of those models. Whether it’s Twitter, Foursquare, or Tumblr, all of them follow some great attributes set by each of those leader.

Can you guess which one follows which? I’ve divided the four companies into 4 entries:

The Attacher

The Pusher

The Tinkerer

The Refiner

Can you guess which one Google is? Microsoft? Apple? Facebook?

Check out the answers on his site >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.