4 factors that determine if you're CEO material

Every wondered whether you have what it takes to be a CEO?

The latest research finds there are four factors which predict whether a job candidate will become a CEO.

They are: general ability, execution skills, charisma and strategic skills.

Those who got the job of CEO had high scores across all these.

The study used data gathered from four hour interviews of 2,600 candidates for senior executive positions.

While there has been a lot written about the key characteristics needed to be a successful CEO, this latest study is unusual because of the large sample size.

Previous studies have named a long list of desirable characteristics.

Some say CEOS have unwavering resolve and are compellingly modest. Other studies say CEOs have passion, self-discipline, charisma, and are conscientious and assertive.

This latest work narrows down the field and gives some indication on what aspiring CEOs should work on.

“Executives who score higher on execution, charisma and strategic factors are more likely to become CEOs,” the researchers write.

“The question is whether it is possible to improve on those factors or skills.

“It seems plausible that executives can improve execution skills — being more persistent, efficient and proactive.

“It is less clear whether executives can improve their charisma and their ability to be strategic and creative. This, too, is an interesting question for future research.”

You can test your potential to be a CEO in this online quiz based on the latest research.

The researchers found no significant differences in the four factors among men and women.

However, women are 28% less likely to get hired as a CEO.

The study was conducted by Steven N. Kaplan at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and Morten Sorensen at the Copenhagen Business School.

