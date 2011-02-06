RACE OF THE CENTURY: Is India Or China The Next Economic Superpower?

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Photo: AP

Economic growth is fast turning to the East and the biggest bets are on China and India, both of which share an uneasy relationship since the Sino-India war of 1962.China is growing fast but with its dependence on foreign investment could it survive if other economies lose steam? India is more self-sustained but is tackling rampant corruption and soaring inflation.



If the two face-off though, who would you bet on?

