Use This Chart To See If You're A Millennial Or A Gen X-er

It’s simple, but this chart from Goldman answers something I’ve always wondered about: Am I millennial or Gen-X?

I was born in 1980 and am 33, so I thought I was at the tail end of Gen-X, but according to Goldman I’m a millennial.

Besides the actual year cutoffs here, Goldman makes an interesting point whose ramifications will be huge for the economy.

The more you know.

