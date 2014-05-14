Use This Chart To See If You're A Millennial Or A Gen X-er

It’s simple, but this chart from Goldman answers something I’ve always wondered about: Am I millennial or Gen-X?
I was born in 1980 and am 33, so I thought I was at the tail end of Gen-X, but according to Goldman I’m a millennial.
Besides the actual year cutoffs here, Goldman makes an interesting point whose ramifications will be huge for the economy.
The more you know.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.