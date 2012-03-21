What Normal People Really Think Of Yelp

Local reviews site Yelp went public earlier this month and some wondered if the company was overvalued.



Does Yelp has the potential to grow beyond where it is now? Will it keep its momentum or would users get tired of it and abandon it?

We took to the streets and asked normal people if they trust Yelp and how they use it. Watch the clip below.

Produced by Robert Libetti

