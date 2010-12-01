Are Yahoo's Layoffs Getting Started Today?

Photo: Associated Press

Yahoo‘s new wave of layoffs — rumoured to be on the way since earlier this month — may be underway, TechCrunch reports.TechCrunch has received multiple anonymous tips purportedly from Yahoos suggesting firings were imminent or ongoing. One tipster claiming to be from Yahoo Groups said the division had been reduced by 22%.



Yahoo is expected to trim 10-20% of its work force.

For what it’s worth, the one Yahoo we’ve heard from so far hadn’t heard anything yet. Yahoo has this to say:

Yahoo! is always evaluating expenses to align with the company’s financial goals. Beyond that, we don’t comment on rumours or speculation.

