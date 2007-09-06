Are XM & Sirius Closer To Merger Approval? (XMSR, SIRI)

From 24/7 Wall St: We haven’t had a whole lot to say regarding Sirius Satellite Radio’s (SIRI) acquisition of XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) of late. It’s being penned as a merger of equals, but everyone knows the truth by now. This has been viewed as one of the most ‘in-jeopardy’ mergers out there. The FCC has mostly been against the deal the entire way through, but this may be taking a turn for the better… Full post here.



