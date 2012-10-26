Why Worriers Have An Edge Over More Confident Employees

Photo: Statigram/jdmhonda12

People prone to feeling ashamed before they have done anything wrong make better friends, lovers and employees.Via The Daily Telegraph:



Writing in the Current Directions in Psychological Science journal, experts explained the difference between guilt—the feeling of remorse when you have done something wrong—and “guilt proneness”, where you anticipate feeling ashamed before you have actually done any wrong.

People who are predisposed to such thoughts make better friends, lovers and employees because they are so aware of their own behaviour that they do not need anyone to supervise them or keep them in check, they said.

And:

Existing research on guilt suggests that people who expect to feel guilty tend to be more sympathetic, to put themselves into other people’s shoes, to think about the consequences of their behaviour before acting, and to treasure their morals.

As a result they are less prone to lie, cheat or behave immorally when they conduct a business deal or spot an opportunity to make money, studies suggest.

They are also likely to make better employees because people who think less about the future results of their actions are more likely to be late, to steal or to be rude to clients.

