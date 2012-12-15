Are We Stupid? How Long Are We Going To Allow Gun Violence To Go On?

Not a scene from today’s shooting.

Editor’s note: We first published this post in August, after a series of shootings. Today, 27 people – and 14 children – died in another one. How long are we going to let this go on?



So there’s been another shooting.

When are we going to have better gun control laws?

By which I mean laws that say there should be zero guns on the street. Zero.

Are we stupid?

Japan has tight gun control laws. In 2008, 11 people died there from guns. In 2008, 12,000 people died in the US from guns.

Obviously, we should ban guns, or get as close to banning guns as we can. If hunters want to hang on to slow-loading rifles, fine.

By the way, I’m not being “political” when I say all these shootings prove how insane our gun laws are. I’m being safety-conscious.

I’m not “taking advantage of tragedy” to talk about my “side.”

I’m being safety conscious.

Dressing this conversation as “political” is an easy way to dismiss it. To make it sound less serious: Like something I’m saying is because I read some smart policy paper and hope to win over voters and donations.

This is not an “issue.”

It’s dead bodies.

