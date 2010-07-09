Are We On The Brink Of An AIDS Vaccine?

Scientists have just confirmed the discovery of an antibody that protects against 91% of HIV strains, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The antibody that kills 91% of HIV strains is just one of three scientists have discovered.

The carrier of the antibodies is a 60 year old African American man, according to the WSJ.com.

The potential of the vaccine that could be developed from these antibodies is higher than a vaccine tested in Thailand last year that was only effective, at best, in 30% of cases.

Development of a proper vaccine that could stimulate the development of these antibodies “will require work,” according to the project’s chief researcher.

