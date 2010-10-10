Are We Looking At The Quiet Before The Storm For Banks?

The economy is slowing, the yield curve is compressing, and there’s suddenly a massive crisis brewing with regard to foreclosures.



But… according to the Kansas City Financial Stress Index — which is a composite measure of various indicators that would affect the health of banks — everything’s just dandy, with September improving over August.

The calm before the storm? Chris Whalen would think so.

