Are We Greece, Rome, Italy, or in the Last Day's of Kublai Kahn's Dynasty?

It looks to me like we are heading toward some type of hyper inflationary event? If the charts of gold and silver tell us anything the answer is yes. The fact of the matter is that America is backed by a FIAT currency which is backed by too much debt. From an Enterprise Value to EBITDA perspective, our nation looks like a terrible credit, let alone a risky equity investment. The days of the US Dollar are numbered, as all FIAT currencies have become worthless throughout history. Rome debased their money away from gold and silver for centuries until eventually their money became literally worthless.



The same hyper inflationary depression outcome happened in Kublai Kahn’s day when he left gold and silver backed money and printed cash to pay for wars in foreign lands. In my view, passing the debt ceiling hike is just another step towards the bitter end for the US currency. We need a gold and silver standard and to put a stop to the big bank and military industrial complex ‘s domination of our nation’s politics. In my view, the debt ceiling should not be raised, and this should serve as a wake up call that moves us back to a real Republic in which gold and silver back our currency. Kublai Kahn’s currency became worth nothing, just like our Dollar is rapidly becoming with our huge debts and the money printing we have used to pay for our wars and bills just as the USSR, ROME, and Kublai Kahn did among other FIAT currency nations throughout history. Without sound money, we are surely heading for a similar outcome, yet no one on FOX news or MSNBC will tell you this historical truth.

Here is an excerpt from the Coleridge poem “Kubla Kahn:”

And all who heard should see them there,And all should cry, Beware! Beware!His flashing eyes, his floating hair!Weave a circle round him thrice,And close your eyes with holy dread,For he on honey-dew hath fed,And drunk the milk of Paradise

