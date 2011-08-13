ARE WE ALREADY TALKING ABOUT A SILICON VALLEY BUBBLE BURST?

Is the ‘consumer internet’ bubble about to deflate? That’s what the word is over at the FT.com today. And, it’s leaving Silicon Valley folks in a funk. The article states that there are ‘signs of financial overheating’ in the Silicon Valley venture capital world, the latest being Twitter’s $800 mn financing round … on expected 2011 revenues of only between $100 mn and $150 mn.

Will Twitter be the poster child of the next bubble burst … a la TheGlobe.com?

It’s a bit early to start peddling doom and gloom. After all, the IPO market turbulence we saw this week has more to do with broader market volatility than it does high valuations in the tech sector. But, the paper billionaires are starting to come back, and with them a whole new group of sceptics.

Read the original article on FT.com to find out who thinks 'it will unwind very quickly.



