Brain Scans Reveal Most People Are Actually In Love With Their Phones

fMRI brain scans say we’re not addicted to our phones — we’re in love with them:Via Brandwashed: Tricks Companies Use to Manipulate Our Minds and Persuade Us to Buy:



What was more surprising, though, was that there was also a flurry of activation in the brain’s insula—which is connected to feelings of love and compassion.

In short, these participants didn’t demonstrate the classic brain-based signs of addiction to their iPhones.

What the sights and sounds of a ringing or vibrating cell phone did reveal, however, was that our study subjects loved their iPhones; their brains responded to the sound of the phones the same way they would respond to their boyfriend, girlfriend, niece, nephew, or family pet. In short, it may not be addiction in the medical sense, but it is true love.

