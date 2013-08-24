Photo May Show Training With Polish And US Military Special Forces

The military rumour mill is cranking today about the possibility of super secret training between U.S. special forces operators and their Polish counterparts.

Special Forces guru, former Army Special Forces Soldier, and Business Insider Military & Defence contributor Jack Murphy posted a photo on his Facebook page of a Black Hawk helicopter reportedly with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

“Alleged joint training op in Poland with GROM, 160th SOAR, and Delta Force,” the caption said.

Murphy told Business Insider via Twitter that Polish media has been reporting on the training all week — but just between 160th SOAR and Polish military forces, without mention of GROM or Delta.

Polish special forces are well respected internationally. Their Navy Seal equivalent is called the GROM (Grupa Reagowania Operacyjno-Manewrowego or Operational Manoeuvre Response Group).

They have fought alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and trained together previously, too. Like in this photo depicting GROM commandos shoulder to shoulder with Navy SEALs:

