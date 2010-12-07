How US Financials Stack Up In The CDS Market

Major U.S. banks have seen their 5-year CDS prices decline as a result of a reduction in worry around mortgage putbacks and European exposure. Bank of America continues to ride higher, likely due to its large exposure to the mortgage market via its Countrywide division.



JPMorgan and Wells Fargo debt appears to remain the lowest risk credit for large banks on the U.S. market.

Check out 10 other stocks attracting interest this morning >

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.