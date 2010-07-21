Are These Two LA Suburbs Hustling The State Of California?

Earlier today the New York Times published a glowing review of how things are working out for the California city that fired every single employee. The article commends Maywood for successfully outsourcing all services to its neighbour, Bell.



This seems like a great story of privatization, until you look at the big scandal published last week by the LA Times.

Bell pays some of the highest salaries in America. Its city manager earns nearly $800,000 per year. Its police chief earns twice as much as the NYC chief of police.

Meanwhile Bell and Maywood are both poor towns, with majority latino populations.

Somehow these two city governments (definitely Bell, possibly Maywood) are gaming the system and making enormous profits.

How does that heart-warming NYT story look now?

