Are These The Next Tesla Cars? We Hope Not!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teasing some possible future car designs in his IPO roadshow, which you can watch here.



The next Tesla cars are going to be “freaking bad arse,” says Musk. We don’t know if these are loose sketches or what the cars will actually look like, but boy are these cars looking ugly. Compared to the beautiful, sleek Model S, the Van, Cabriolet, and SUV are weak.

Hopefully, these are sharpened before they hit the streets, which, if it ever happens won’t be for many many years.

In other Tesla IPO news, Gary Kaminsky from CNBC, says it’s a a good idea to buy Tesla’s stock when it IPOs, wait for it to pop $4 or so, then sell it off. Do with that information what you will. Just don’t forget Tesla is not profitable and plans to have no cars in production for a year.

Seriously. This is from the S1: “We may generate limited, if any, revenue from selling electric vehicles after 2011 until the launch of the planned Model S,” which isn’t until 2012.

Via Darryl Siry.

See Also: Tesla’s Elon Musk: “I Ran Out Of Cash”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.