Are These The Next NBA Teams To Wear Sleeved Jerseys?

Last season, the Golden State Warriors become the first NBA team to wear sleeves and now the NBA Summer League is giving us a hint as to which teams will join them this fall.



So far, six teams have tested sleeved Adidas jerseys during Summer League games, including the Celtics and Pistons, the Nets and Thunder , and the Pacers and Magic.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com previously reported that as many as five teams will wear sleeved jerseys next season for up to 12 games.

Scott Agness of Pacers.com says the Pacers are not expected to be one of the teams wearing sleeved jerseys during the regular season.

It is easy to see why the NBA and Adidas are pushing the sleeved look. If adopted by teams, sleeved jerseys have the potential to be more more popular among fans looking to purchase jerseys.

The sleeves also increase the amount of potential real estate on which to place ads, something the NBA is expected to do in the near future.

The biggest obstacle for the NBA and Adidas is getting the players used to wearing sleeves and the Summer League is the perfect place to start that transition.

