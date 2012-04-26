Two Big Bellwethers Warn On China

ABB (ABBN.VX) and Caterpillar (CAT.N) announced their first quarter results, and gave some curious clues to what is happening in China.



To start with, ABB’s bottom-line beat expectations while margins declines. The company’s presentation said that “Weaker China offset by good growth in N America”. When was the last time we heard something like that?

The picture from the order book is even more interesting, as China’s order growth has turned to –35%. Now Morgan Stanley offers some thoughts after they listened in the presentation, and they are not hugely impressed on that big decline in order from China:

China 1Q12 orders -35% YoY: The composition of geographic orders is material here, with Americas +27% but Asia -11% (Europe -1% and MEA +2%). Within Asia, China orders are -35% with Power -56% and Automation -14% — we note a difficult comp, but still a steep decline. In automation, German orders are +4% i.e. in line with Siemens but apparently different from Schneider.