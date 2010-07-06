Are There Bed Bugs In The New York Retail Supply Chain?

Ok, so Abercrombie & Fitch having to close one store because of bed bugs seemed like a fluke. But now they’ve had to close a second store for the same reason.Bed bugs have been a growing problem in New York City for a while. It’s typically apartments and hotels that have gotten hit. As far as I know, A&F is the only retailer that’s had this problem. But since it’s two separate stores in different parts of town, it seems like the infestation is probably somewhere in its supply chain, right? Either that, or bed bugs have very particular taste in clothes.



The clothes must be coming from the same warehouse or something. At any rate, A&F’s gonna have to check other locations now to see how widespread the problem is. They should at least check out the New York City Housing Authority’s Stop Bedbugs Safely site.

Anyway, I seriously hope this is not the beginning of a trend. If other apparel retailers starting having this problem … yikes.

—–

(This post originally appeared at TrafficCourt)

(Copyright ©2009 Penton Media, Inc. Reprinted with permission of Penton Media, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.