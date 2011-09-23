Are The Palins Getting A Divorce?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The National Enquirer reports that Todd Palin plans to file for a divorce, and that Sarah Palin’s advisors have told her to give up her presidential ambitions.According to the Daily Mail, the report says Todd Palin is “fed up” with the media attention and scandals and wants out of their marriage, citing friends and sources close to the couple.



There is nothing else out there to suggest that the rumour is true, although the National Enquirer does have a knack for these things (i.e. Rielle Hunter, Tiger Woods). Todd Palin is said to be one of his wife’s closest confidantes and advisors.

It is possible that the rumours are based on accounts from Joe McGinness’ new Sarah Palin expose, In The Rogue: Searching For The Real Sarah Palin, which quotes anonymous “friends” of the Palins saying that Todd and Sarah have had a rocky marriage from the start.

