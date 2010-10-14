Are The Cubs Ticket Prices Socialist?

Photo: kthypryn/Flickr

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts sent a letter to season ticket holders this week, thanking them for supporting his lackluster ballclub this year and announcing, among other things, plans for the team’s ticket price scheme for 2011.Ricketts declared his intention to lower ticket prices on the bottom end of the scale in order to keep games affordable for families and young folk. More than half a million tickets will be available at $20 or less.



However, premium tickets for the very best seats at the very best game will be going up a bit. This keeps the overall cost of tickets flat (or slightly lower), while simultaneously helping fans in the cheap seats.

Or … Ed Sherman of Crain’s Chicago puts it another way:

I hate to go political here … but it sounds like a tax plan where the wealthy will pay a bit more, providing a break for those who have more modest means.

Funny, we thought Obama was a White Sox fan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.