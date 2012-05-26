Are The Best Military Leaders Stern Or Supportive?

Via The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology That Fuel Success and Performance at Work:



This isn’t only true in corporate settings. In environments thought to be even more stoic than corporate America—like the military—leaders who openly express their positivity get the most out of their teams.

In the U.S. Navy, researchers found, annual prizes for efficiency and preparedness are far more frequently awarded to squadrons whose commanding officers are openly encouraging. On the other hand, the squadrons receiving the lowest marks in performance are generally led by commanders with a negative, controlling, and aloof demeanor.

Even in an environment where one would think the harsh “military taskmaster” style of leadership would be most effective, positivity wins out.

