UPDATED: Are The Beatles Finally Coming To iTunes? Nope.

Apple formally announced that it will be hosting one of Steve Jobs’ famous “special events” next Tuesday, Sept. 5. Conventional blog wisdom is that Jobs will unveil new iPods and possibly other gadgets, but we’re most interested in speculation that the Beatles catalogue will finally be available on iTunes.

UPDATE: Not happening, says an informed source.

This has been in the works for years, and held up for a variety of reasons, including a silly lawsuit between the Beatles and Apple over use of the “Apple” name itself. But both Apple and execs from EMI, which owns the Beatles catalogue, have made hopeful noises in recent months, and we’re assuming that EMI’s sale and exec shuffle won’t affect that.

Most convincing on this topic is AppleInsider, which argues that the cryptic caption on the Apple event invite is likely an allusion to Beatles history:

The invites, which arrived by e-mail, depict an enlarged CoverFlow interface with the caption, “The beat goes on.” The wording appears to have been borrowed from the trailing line of The Beatles’ final press release, which was issued by Apple Records on April 10, 1970, following the band’s split. “Spring is here and Leeds play Chelsea tomorrow and Ringo and John and George and Paul are alive and well and full of hope. The world is still spinning and so are we and so are you,” read the 1970 Beatles release. “When the spinning stops — that’ll be the time to worry, not before. Until then, the Beatles are alive and well and the beat goes on, the beat goes on.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.