Are The Atlanta Thrashers Hoarding Black Hockey Players?

Evander Kane was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in 2009.

Photo: The Hockey News

The Atlanta Thrashers began this season with five black players on their roster, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the 26 black players in the NHL.Though they recently sent one of the five down to the minors, the Thrashers are hoping to parlay their diverse roster into new fans, the New York Times reports. The Thrashers marketing dynamos are putting together a campaign for print media and “urban radio” that targets the city’s large and affluent African-American population.



The Thrashers deny blogger suspicion that the team built its roster for the benefit of the marketing campaign. Considering just 8,800 tickets were bought for a game last week, it wouldn’t have been such a bad scheme.

Read the full story over at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.