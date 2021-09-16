- I tried Lumineux whitening strips the 8 weeks leading up to my wedding.
- I was surprised about the messiness of the process, but pleased to not experience sensitivity.
- My teeth lightened up a little, but good lighting and makeup really made my smile shine.
Next to lipstick and the bright white of a wedding dress, I worried they’d appear yellow.
I asked the dentist: How much improvement is possible in 10 weeks?
However, after consulting with a pearly-white-toothed friend who uses whitening strips sold on Amazon for $US50 ($AU68) per 21-day pack, I decided to save some money for other wedding expenses and give the strips a shot.
After my first application, I didn’t feel any tooth sensitivity — but I did feel nauseous.
I think it was anxiety — the idea of accidentally swallowing the chemicals creeped me out, but after reading the ingredients list (things like coconut oil and lemon peel), I relaxed and never felt nauseous again.
Most whitening strips use peroxide to achieve their aim, which can irritate the tooth nerve and cause pain or sensitivity in some people, according to VeryWell Health.
That could be why Lumineux boasts a “certified non-toxic” label, but that doesn’t mean other whitening strips, which the American Dental Association supports, are harmful.
That gave me time to wear them while starting work, since I typically didn’t have phone or video calls in that first 30 minutes. (Attempting to talk to anyone who doesn’t love you unconditionally while wearing them is not a good idea.)
Travel for another wedding and my bachelorette party threw me off, and on days I went into the office, I couldn’t pull off the morning routine. For better or worse, I’m not someone who does self-care at night.
I ended up ordering the Lumineux toothpaste ($US10 ($AU14)) along with another box of strips in an attempt to cram ahead of the big day.
Still, my teeth seemed brighter.
When picking up our rings, my then-fiancé commented, unprompted, on how good they looked. Perhaps it was the lighting in the jewelry store, but I took the compliment.
Still, I found the strips a relatively accessible, affordable, and discomfort-free way to give your mouth a modest upgrade.
I’ve never tried other at-home products like bleaching kits or peroxide-based whitening strips, but based on Insider’s review of teeth-whitening products, other options like Crest’s 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips may have been more effective — if I was willing to risk discomfort.