AOL Cuts Budgets At Patch, "Sniper" Layoffs Elsewhere, Too?

During a conference call on Friday, Arianna Huffington and the management team announced that freelance budgets have basically been slashed to the point of extinction, a source tells.



During the call, lead editors expressed open disdain for the “smoke and mirrors” strategy AOL is using to make some Patches look profitable.

One freelancer says the pay for covering events “doesn’t even pay for gas.”

But Patch isn’t the only problem at the Internet company.

We heard from another source that AOL is going through other cuts as well.

Says this source:

I’m a recently departed NY AOLer, leaving after having been there 7+ years. Had dinner with former AOL colleague last night. She recounted several “snipe” layoffs that have taken place over last few weeks. Sounded like sales development was hit, corporate communications, marketing. October has been the traditional “layoff season” at AOL in the past.

