Are SEO services worthwhile?

Bloggers, startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses often reach a point where they decide to work on the SEO profile of their online enterprise. At this point there are two choices: you can either learn to be an SEO guru or you must pay someone else to enhance your site or blog’s SEO.



More often than not, SEO is not hard to implement. But, like anything, it takes a bit of time and effort to master. Once you know what to do and understand why things must be done in a certain way, there’s really not much to it.

From a financial point of view, whether you pay an online service to implement SEO for your blog or site, should really come down to answering this question:

Would it cost me more in terms of time and effort to implement myself?If you know that restructuring your webpages in order to be more SEO compliant will take you a few days of work, but that an online service can do it for you for say $200, then all you need to decide is whether your personal time could be better spent doing something else, or whether it is more important to hold on to the $200. That’s assuming you know the SEO service company will do a good job.

In general, I think it is important for webmasters, bloggers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, etc, to be self-empowered before they consider outsourcing SEO tasks. It might sound counter-intuitive, but it’s a case of “only hire SEO experts once you know enough to do the job yourself“.

Hiring an SEO expert to do a job you don’t understand is not a good idea. For one thing, you won’t even know what you’re getting out of the deal. Real SEO (not the fake promises that abound on the Internet) requires a bit of time to take effect. Google has a lot of websites and blogs to index, so your SEO changes can only impact the search results as quickly as Google itself can update its index.

However, if you have taken the time to learn a bit about SEO, then you are empowered to make better decisions when hiring on third party SEO service providers. Not least because you will have a better understanding of what the job entails and therefore what a reasonable asking price is for that work.

You might find that having a proper SEO & marketing analysis or a full website/blog analysis and report can guide you to an efficient and effective process for upgrading and improving your site’s SEO capabilities.

Knowing exactly what needs to be improved can be one of the hardest parts of implementing a solid SEO plan. Once you have this information it is a lot easier to break up the process into individual tasks that can either be handled in-house, or make for a focused and well-understood brief for a third party SEO service provider.

