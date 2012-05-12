STUDY: Here's The One Thing People Are More Likely To Lie About On Their LinkedIn Profiles

Photo: Business Insider

Publicly visible résumés on Linked In are more honest for the information that counts:This study explores how Linkedin shapes patterns of deception in resumes. The general self-presentation goal to appear favourably to others motivates deception when one’s true characteristics are inconsistent with their desired impression.



Because Linkedin makes resume claims public, deception patterns should be altered relative to traditional resumes. Participants (n=119) in a between-subjects experiment created resumes in one of three resume settings: a traditional (offline) resume, private Linkedin profiles, or publicly available Linkedin profiles.

Findings suggest that the public nature of Linkedin resume claims affected the kinds of deception used to create positive impressions, but did not affect the overall frequency of deception. Compared with traditional resumes, Linkedin resumes were less deceptive about the kinds of information that count most to employers, namely an applicant’s prior work experience and responsibilities, but more deceptive about interests and hobbies. The results stand in contrast to assumptions that Internet-based communication is more deceptive than traditional formats, and suggests that a framework that considers deception as a resource for self-presentation can account for the findings.

Source: “The effect of Linkedin on deception in resumes.” from Cyberpsychol Behav Soc Netw. 2012 Mar;15(3):135-40. Epub 2012 Feb 15.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

The secret to getting a job

How to get through work today without killing anyone

Can your imagination improve your next job interview?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.