Are Patch Editors Fleeing En Masse?

Photo: By anirudhkoul on Flickr

A social media director at a well-known media company sent us a surprising message yesterday:”I’m hiring for an entry level job, social media stuff. The percentage of resumes which have Patch editors/writers positions on it is astounding. North of 50%. All of them are for <1 yr too. 10 resumes.”



Patch has about 850 editors and maybe 150 or so sales people. Traffic is light and the hours are long.

Are any other hiring managers out there seeing an influx of Patch resumes? Is there an exodus going on?

