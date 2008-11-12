Are Over-The-Air iTunes Downloads Coming Soon?

Will Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone software update — version 2.2 — include an over-the-air iTunes store? (You can currently buy music via wi-fi, but not over AT&T’s 3G network.) We think so. Why?



MacRumors points to screenshots from a German blog (right) of someone purportedly downloading a podcast from iTunes over a 3G connection, running iPhone 2.2 software. If the screenshots are real, we think it makes sense that Apple would activate paid downloads — iTunes music purchases — at the same time it activates downloads it doesn’t make any money from — podcasts.

Google’s (GOOG) first smartphone, the T-Mobile G1 — one of the gadgets that could provide Apple its strongest competition this Christmas — has a wi-fi-only MP3 download store powered by Amazon (AMZN). It makes sense for Apple to beat competitors’ features when it can.

While iTunes competes with BitTorrent and easy piracy on desktop computers, there aren’t really any music-stealing options available on the iPhone. So buying a song for 99 cents would be your only option.

Potential sticking point: AT&T (T) probably wants to make sure its 3G network doesn’t get overwhelmed with a slew of iTunes purchases. (AT&T probably also wants a share of the purchase price, but we doubt Apple is going to fork it over.) Anyway, we don’t think that’s a very big deal: We’d be surprised if people used as much bandwidth on iTunes downloads as they do with other, free music and video software that’s already available for iPhones.

So we think over-the-air music downloads will arrive sooner than later — maybe even in time for Christmas, when stockings get filled with iPhones and iTunes gift cards.

