I tried a socially-distanced outdoor fitness class and was surprised at how safe I felt working out in a group

Crystal Cox/Business Insider The outdoor workout space at BK Fit Studio in East Williamsburg

As gyms search for ways to safely reopen during the pandemic, some are moving outdoors.

I tried an outdoor, socially-distanced workout class in New York City, and was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable I felt exercising with others.

The circuit-style workout helped keep plenty of distance between people and there was no shared equipment, helping to minimise the risks even though people weren’t wearing masks.

On a typically work day, I used to spend all morning looking forward to my lunch break, when I’d duck out to the nearby fitness centre and spend up to an hour in uninterrupted bliss on the rowing machine, free weights, and my nemesis, the resistance bike.

In March, everything changed. I went from working out nearly every day, often twice a day with roller derby practice, to not having been to the gym in five months. Though I’ve still worked out at home, it’s difficult to match the intensity and adrenaline of a proper gym class.

When my editors asked me if I’d be willing to check BK Fit Studios’ outdoor location in Brooklyn, New York, I don’t think I’ve ever responded more quickly to a work message.

My assignment was to try out BK Fit’s group session, one of many outdoor fitness options that have popped up in recent months in New York City.

BK Fit (which rebranded earlier this summer after controversy from fitness giant CrossFit) initially adapted with small group meetings in local parks, but has since secured a dedicated outdoor space, outfitted with everything you’d need for even the most demanding workout, from barbells and rowers to plyo boxes and pull-up bars.

Despite my initial enthusiasm, I was a bit worried about how it would feel to work out around other people again.

But I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all.

The class featured circuit-style training, a limited class size, and safety precautions like hand sanitizer.

I found it to be effective, relatively low risk, and a model for how group classes might reopen in the future.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Listening to co-founder and coach Adam Sturm explaining the workout of the day.

The workout was intense, but not crowded



The hour-long workout was broken into a warm up, a strength building portion, and a high-intensity conditioning section.

The classes, which cost $US29 for drop-ins, are limited to no more than 13 people, and the session I attended was nearly full.

Since we were all working out vigorously, sweating, and breathing hard, I expected to feel at least a little anxious about other people’s germs.

But the outdoor space was big enough that I had well over six feet of space in all directions to myself for most of the workout. Even when we were moving around the space and grabbing equipment, people respected each other’s space throughout the class.

As a dedicated gymgoer, I’m no stranger to having to fight for personal space during a workout. I hope we all remember to continue this respect forever, pandemic or not.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I had plenty of space to workout.

A bonus of having a limited class size is more one-on-one instruction



Because of the small class size, the instructors had time to work with each of us on our form and provide feedback.

This was especially useful since the strength move of the day was barbell hang power cleans, a lift that I have little experience with. Barbell lifting is a highly technical skill that can take months to get comfortable with, so a good trainer is essential.

After some patient coaching, I felt like I made major improvements by the end of the class.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I got some socially-distanced coaching on my hang power cleans.

Functional fitness and circuit training are great for social distancing



This style of workout also turned out to be perfect for maintaining personal space. Many functional fitness, cross-training, or circuit-style classes involve completing a series of movements in sequence.

In this case, the metabolic conditioning circuit was a 200 metre run, ten box jumps, and eight hang power cleans, followed by a minute of rest. We did five rounds of this, with the goal of completing them as quickly as possible.

Since everyone’s speed and fitness level varies, each person in the class was at a different stage of the circuit at any given time. As I was stepping outside the gym space for my run around the block, some of my classmates were partway through the run or still working on their weights. That meant I was able to keep enough space the entire time.

Circuit training sometimes involves partner work, but in this class we were all working out solo. There was enough equipment that we didn’t have to share, which helped further reduce the risk of spreading germs.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Circuit training help people distance since they’re doing different activities.

Wearing a mask while working out was inconvenient, but doable



I was a bit surprised that no one in the class was wearing a mask, and was uncertain about whether to wear one myself. Aside from a few outdoor runs, I typically exercise in my house without a mask, so I wasn’t sure if it would impair my breathing.

I decided to try wearing a mask even though there was plenty of space between people, just to see how it felt.

It made me feel uncomfortably warm in the humid heat of the day.

But I didn’t find it difficult to breath, even while running, jumping, and lifting weights.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Wearing a mask during a workout wasn’t a deal breaker.

I had to take the mask off by the end of the workout because it was too sweaty and humid



Halfway through, I noticed my mask had become saturated with sweat, making it difficult to breath and also less effective.

At that point, I pulled it down around my neck and completed the workout while keeping a safe distance from others. Afterward, I swapped it out for a dry mask I had brought with me, using plenty of hand sanitizer, so I felt the risks (while not zero) were minimal.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider I had to take my mask off when it became too soaked with sweat to be effective.

Overall, I felt comfortable working out around other people outdoors, and would recommend it if you need help or motivation



After the workout, as we were all carefully wiping down our equipment, I was exhausted but also exhilarated. I realised I had missed the feeling of a group workout.

Although it’s possible to exercise and replicate some moves while working out at home, the biggest benefit of going to the gym is the camaraderie and motivation you get from other people, and that’s impossible to replace.

While any social activity has risks, the benefits of my group workout far outweighed any discomfort I felt exercising out with other people.

I have some home gym equipment and enough knowledge to write my own workouts, so I’m not in a hurry to get a group fitness membership just yet.

But his type of class could be a great option for people who aren’t sure where to start or could use some help in creating a workout plan.

And whenever I want some quality time with a barbell, I’ll be back.



