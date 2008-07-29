Are Online Ad Dollars Being Wasted On Gen Y?

Generation Y (ages 18-28) may be the most Web-savvy group, but new research suggests that a lot of online ad dollars are being wasted on them. Why? Because they spend less than anyone else online — even less than honest-to-god oldsters (64+), according to Forrester Research. This makes sense to us – people who are recent high school and college grads don’t have any money to spend. But companies who are spending millions marketing to that group should take notice – it’s usually a better strategy to market to the people who actually have money.



Chart from Forrester Research via SfGate.com

