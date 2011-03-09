Are Mideast Contagion Fears Already Last Week's News?

On a call for clients last week, Deutsche Bank said that its on-the-ground reports indicated that the uprisings in Saudi Arabai and Bahrain were overblown.



Today, Al Jazeera said that a planned protest in Bahrain was sparsely attended.

Meanwhil, after getting absolutely crushed last week, Saudi’s Tadawul All Shares Index is on a big four-day run, and gained 2% today.

Granted, oil remains elevated, as the Libya situation isn’t resolved, but if you’re looking for signs that fears are receding, and that this crisis may not enter the richer, core Arabian countries signs are brewing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.