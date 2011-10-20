Are Men Wired To Cheat In A Bad Economy?

Photo: Ed Yourdon via Flickr

Martha C. White from Time’s Moneyland column points us to a story today about how a poor economy could cause men to cheat on their partners.University of Kansas social psychology professor Omri Gillath says that we are “biologically wired to produce, and the environment tells us the best strategy to use to make sure our genes are passed on.”



The theory is that when faced with “low survivability conditions”, AKA job loss and lack of health insurance, men unconsciously seek out more sex partners as a way to produce and spread genes.

Again, I’m filing this away as another STUDY that although has some truth in it, cannot be taken very seriously. As we all know men and women will cheat on each other whether the economy is good or bad.

I also think that this unfairly throws all the good husbands and boyfriends under the bus who will remain faithful regardless of where the economy is heading.

Also, women will cheat on their partners as well. Here’s a video of the ladies on The View discussing how one husband discovered that his wife was cheating on him using new software from the iPhone called, “Find My Friends.”



Let’s just all agree that if partner cheats on you, you shouldn’t blame the economy, you blame the dirtbag of a partner who can’t remain in a stable, monogamous relationship.

