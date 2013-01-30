Are Medium & Quora Just The Rebirth Of Content Farms?

Three years ago a terrible collection of beasts rose from the sea and threatened the Internet we love so dear. These “content farms” churned out low quality prose in SEO-friendly formats to try and garner traffic from Google and other search engines. This traffic was then converted into dollars via ads, affiliate programs, commerce offers — anything that would yield a profit.



In February 2011 Google started making more specific changes to its algorithms addressing repetitive, simplistic websites. Traffic to these farms decreased – often dramatically – and it was no longer an attractive business. Some companies dried up, others pivoted to focus on content with greater depth.

