Are Manhattan Co-Ops Blocking Sales Because The Price Is Too Low?

This post on the StreetEasy message board caught our eye:



I just found out today after over 3 months work that my application is turned down without an interview or any explanation.

From the management feedback, my finances and package are solid. (in fact, they used the word “great”.) Reading through another thread “Board Rejection”, my case also looks like a price protection move. (very tempted to share the address, appraisal and contract price… gotta clear that w my attorney first.)

Seriously, if this is the case, although I am feeling f****d, the seller is ROYALLY f****d. They are stuck with the apartment until price recovery?! (or get very lucky with a stupid buyer)

However, since I am in a spiteful mood, do I have a case for discrimination? (single yellow female… hah) If not now, say a couple months later when the unit is sold to a “majority” with comparable financial profile?

Can I press the management to give my original package back? (They say they are going to shred it…)

Thanks for the feedback.

If so, this is basically the board avoiding marking units to market, which is the same thing everyone else and their mother has been doing for the last year. Technically, it’s illegal, but then, since when is that really an impediment for anything.

