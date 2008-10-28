Are Mainstream Gamers Cutting Back On Game Buying?

Vasanth Sridharan

Video games have been especially resistant to an economic downturn, and that’s partly thanks to how the market for video games has expanded beyond hardcore gamers to a broader set of people playing casual games. But that market might be contracting.

Lazard Capital Markets analyst Colin Sebastian’s channel checks show a quicker than usual dropoff in sales of games, he notes today. What does that mean? A game’s initial sales are good, but then they quickly fall off. “We interpret this trend to suggest that the core market remains healthy, while more casual/mass market consumers are spending more cautiously.”

That’s potentially bad news for the video game industry — casual/mass market gamers make up a big part of the industry’s growth. But Sebastian does offer another potential explanation: He says that casual gamers could just be waiting to spend during the holiday season.

